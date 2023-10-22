EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce is spotted WITHOUT Taylor Swift in Kansas City as he grabs a sandwich with a friend… but will the pop star cheer on her NFL beau at the Chiefs game tomorrow?

The Chiefs tight end previously revealed his love for French Toast on game days

Swift and Kelce were last seen together in New York City earlier this month

Travis Kelce was spotted without Taylor Swift in Kansas City as he grabbed a sandwich with a friend, though many are wondering if the pop star will cheer on her NFL pal at the Chiefs-Chargers game on Sunday.

Kelce, 34, was spotted behind the wheel of his black and white Hummer on Saturday, driving his friend to Firehouse Subs, in photos exclusively for DailyMail.com.

The pair were even spotted laughing as they made their way to the popular US restaurant chain, which specializes in making sandwiches, sub sandwiches, salads and more.

It is not yet known what the two-time Super Bowl champion and his friend ordered.

However, the Chiefs tight end previously revealed that on game day mornings he almost always eats French Toast, also known as ‘Eggy Bread’ in Britain.

Travis Kelce drove to pick up a sandwich at Firehouse Subs in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon

A friend accompanied Kelce to the American restaurant chain. Both were seen smiling at one point

TAYLOR MISSING?: Kelce seemed to have his mind elsewhere as he drove to get his sub

WILL SHE BE THERE?: Taylor Swift has attended three of the Chiefs’ last four games, but many are wondering if she will attend Sunday’s game against the LA Chargers in Arrowhead

It is not yet known what the two-time Super Bowl champion (front) and his friend (back) ordered

Kelce, 34, recently admitted he’s “protective” of his relatively new romance with Swift, 33

Kelce stayed in his car while his friend picked up both orders before returning to Kelce’s house

Kelce tapped his fingers on the steering wheel as he waited for his sandwich to be picked up

Kelce previously said his gameday meal is French Toast, known in the UK as Eggy Bread

He and Swift were last seen together in New York on October 15, enjoying a night out at the Waverly Inn restaurant.

Swift has attended three of her new partner’s games this season: a 19-8 win against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12; a 23-20 win against the Jets in New York on October 1; and a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in September.

What’s more is that Kelce and Swift’s romance gave the Chiefs the biggest increase in social media growth this season, above any other NFL team.

Kansas City has gained 548,400 new followers since last month, when Kelce stated on his podcast that he is courting the “You Belong with Me” singer.

DATE NIGHT: Kelce and Swift were last seen leaving the Waverly Inn in New York City on October 15

Both superstars have gone from strength to strength since Kelce courted her in September

Earlier this week, a source close to Swift explained that the singer “trusts Kelce’s intentions” because he “has his own career and money” from his own career and also understands the pressure that comes with fame.

For his part, Kelce has admitted that he is “protective” of Swift when they are on the road and “always knows where the exits are.”

It is also widely believed that the eight-time Pro Bowler is ‘all in’ to join Swift on her tour of South America next month, despite it being the middle of this year’s football season.

Kelce also gave some tips on how fans can make costumes similar to himself and his rumored girlfriend for Halloween.

He should be available for Sunday’s game in Kansas City barring injury.