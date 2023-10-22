Shaun King and Ex-Hostages’ Family Clash Over His Claims

Getty, Reuters

Hamas’ release of American hostages Judith and Natalie Raanan has spawned a dispute between their family and controversial activist Shaun King, who claimed on social media that he “worked frantically behind the scenes to help make this possible.”

Relatives of the Raanans, who were visiting Israel from Illinois when Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, disavowed King in a statement.

“First and foremost, we make it clear that he is lying! Our family does not and did not have anything to do with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Not to him and not to anything he claims to represent,” they wrote in a statement obtained by TMZ.

Read more at The Daily Beast.