Arrow star Stephen Amell asks public for help in finding his missing friend: ‘Please just come home safe’

David Andrew McLean was last seen on October 9 in North Vancouver, Canada

A missing person report was filed on October 13

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police maintain there is no foul play but are concerned for his well-being.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Stephen Amell has taken to social media in hopes of finding a missing friend.

According to the Arrow star, David Andrew McLean has not been seen since October 9 and his family are desperate to locate him to make sure he is okay.

On Friday, Amell shared a Facebook post written by McLean’s mother, along with his own personal message.

“Facebook, I am here with a very important request on behalf of the entire Arrow family,” the actor wrote.

“Our friend David Andrew McLean was last seen in North Vancouver on October 9 and a missing person report was filed on October 13. We all love David and just want to make sure he’s doing well.”

The Toronto, Ontario, Canada native concluded the post by sending a message directly to his friend: “We love you David. If you are reading this, please get home safely.”

Missing man: Stephen Amell is asking for the public’s help in finding his missing friend, David Andrew McLean, who was last seen on October 9 in North Vancouver, Canada

Amell, who played Oliver Queen/Green Arrow for eight seasons on the CW superhero series Arrow, asked people to “PLEASE” respect this tense situation and only comment if they have relevant information about the whereabouts and well-being of McLean.

Amell’s post also includes a photo of his friend, taken from the original Oct. 16 post, showing the missing man with a big smile and his hands in the air as he celebrates his 50th birthday.

The actor’s post also included the message shared by McLean’s mother, Ceci Snow, in which she shared details about her son’s disappearance.

“To the many people who shared and re-shared the Missing Persons report on my son David, I would like to thank you. Please keep reporting as no sightings have been reported so far. Lots of eyes definitely helps,” she wrote.

Snow also revealed that her son’s photo was “taken a month ago at his 50th birthday party.”

The concerned mother ended her post by revealing that her son was “last seen in North Vancouver, BC, where he lives.” He drives a black 2000 VW.”

McLean is described as a white male with green eyes, who was last seen wearing an army green jacket with a black shirt.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police missing person’s press release, “no foul play is suspected,” but this disappearance is “out of character” for McLean.

Desperate plea: Amell shared a Facebook post written by McLean’s mother, along with his own personal message to his missing friend

Search for missing man: Amell, who played Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on The CW superhero series Arrow, sent a message directly to his friend: “We love you David. If you are reading this, please get home safely.”

Investigators believe that ‘David Andrew McLean is at risk and are concerned for his well-being.’

Anyone with information that could help locate McLean is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-985-1311.

In an update on Tuesday, police revealed the missing man was last seen at the scene in the 5600 block of Kingsway Avenue in Burnaby, B.C.

Officers also shared a photo of the last vehicle McLean was last seen in, which is described as a blue 2001 Volkswagen Golf.