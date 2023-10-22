Ariana Grande celebrates her ‘blondieversary’ on Instagram one year after dying her hair platinum blonde for Wicked film

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ariana Grande’s career is arguably marked in eras depending on what hair color she is wearing at the time.

Case in point: The 30-year-old Positions singer celebrated her “blondie versary” on Saturday IE, her one-year anniversary as a blonde, and marked the milestone on her Instagram stories for her 380 million followers.

The REM Beauty founder shared a photo of herself with foil all over her hair a year ago and captioned the photo with, “Happy one year blonde anniversary @frankhaircolor.”

She was referring to her favorite hairstylist, Francesco De Chiara, who dyed the diminutive vocal powerhouse’s signature dark brown hair blond for the film adaptation of the musical Wicked.

Ariana also shared a photo of herself happily holding a wand, presumably on her way to her hair color appointment last year, as the caption reads, “Before @frankhaircolor.”

Do blondes have more fun: Ariana Grande celebrated her ‘blonde anniversary’ on Instagram on Saturday, a year after dying her hair platinum blonde for Wicked

Transformed: Grande’s hairstylist, Francesco De Chiara, dyed the diminutive vocal powerhouse’s signature dark brown hair blond for the film adaptation of the musical Wicked; Grande seen earlier this month

The Side to Side hitmaker – who recently admitted to fans she’s had loads of botox and fillers over the years – dyed her hair platinum blonde before starting filming the film adaptation of hit musical Wicked.

She also showed off a Wicked-themed tattoo on her hand during a makeup video she shot for Vogue.

Open up to To tempt in August about her latest artistic ink, the 5’1 beauty revealed that the image of Glinda from the “original Frank L. Baum book” was a tattoo she’s wanted for “a long time.”

”I’ve been waiting forever to fill this hand. And I was like, ‘I’m going to wait until the right thing comes along,’ and yeah, that felt really good,” Ariana admitted.

However, the Victorious star has yet to acknowledge her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater, even though she has finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

According to their settlement agreement, ex-spouses are not allowed to use tell-all books or speak publicly about their relationship before, during and after the end of their marriage.

That means Ariana’s ex-husband — who was recently spotted packing on the PDA with actress Maika Monroe, 30, won’t be able to give interviews about their relationship — the blonde business mogul is also expected to abide by the settlement rules. .

However, the Sam & Cat star appears to have already moved on with her Wicked co-star and is even reportedly living with him in New York City.

In a shocking revelation, an insider told DailyMail.com that ‘Ariana and Ethan never intended for their relationship to go public’, with both singers reportedly expecting to return to their marriage without being caught, the source said.

Brunette beauty: The 34+35 singer also shared a before photo when her hair was still its natural dark brown shade

Back in brunette: The Dangerous Woman singer hasn’t acknowledged her reported relationship with her Wicked co-star on her Instagram, but she did share adorable snaps in her latest photo dump captioned “Some from then, some from now”

Supportive sister: The 7 Rings singer also made one of her first appearances after dealing with her divorce by appearing to watch her brother Frankie perform in a production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show

Popular: The Broadway singer and actress was in London filming Wicked… until the SAG-AFTRA strike halted film and television productions

Dalton and Ariana’s marriage reportedly fell apart while she was in London filming scenes as Glinda the Good Witch for the Wicked film adaptation.

However, the Into You singer is back in New York City after the SAG-AFTRA strike halted filming on a variety of television and film productions.

Despite the shutdown, the Thank U Next singer kept busy by hitting a recording studio in the city that never sleeps, where she took to Instagram touting a new holiday-themed collection from her REM Beauty line.

The triple threat is reportedly working on her highly anticipated seventh album as she waits to return to the Wicked set.