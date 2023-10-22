Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    News

    Inside the Underground World of Black Market AI Chatbots

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Inside the Underground World of Black Market AI Chatbots

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    If you wanted to, you could access an “evil” version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT today—though it’s going to cost you. It also might not necessarily be legal depending on where you live.

    However, getting access is a bit tricky. You’ll have to find the right web forums with the right users. One of those users might have a post marketing a private and powerful large language model (LLM). You’ll connect with them on an encrypted messaging service like Telegram where they’ll ask you for a few hundred dollars in cryptocurrency in exchange for the LLM.

    Once you have access to it, though, you’ll be able to use it for all the things that ChatGPT or Google’s Bard prohibits you from doing: have conversations about any illicit or ethically dubious topic under the sun, learn how to cook meth or create pipe bombs, or even use it to fuel a cybercriminal enterprise by way of phishing schemes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PETE JENSON: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come out fighting after the club were accused of paying referees to fix matches… his decisions have paid off on the pitch, but can he stay in his role amid this bribery scandal?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Princess Leonor of Spain says she ‘understands her duty’ in a speech ahead of her 18th birthday as she prepares to one day become Queen

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Here’s why gasoline prices could sink 9% by year-end despite oil’s surge

    Oct 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PETE JENSON: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come out fighting after the club were accused of paying referees to fix matches… his decisions have paid off on the pitch, but can he stay in his role amid this bribery scandal?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Princess Leonor of Spain says she ‘understands her duty’ in a speech ahead of her 18th birthday as she prepares to one day become Queen

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Here’s why gasoline prices could sink 9% by year-end despite oil’s surge

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    The founder of Lululemon is spending $100 million to try to beat the super rare disease that’s destroying his muscles

    Oct 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy