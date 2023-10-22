Axed ABC star Andrew Probyn’s surprise move after he was dumped the national broadcaster

The ABC star’s new move

Andrew Probyn fired from ABC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former ABC national political editor Andrew Probyn will join Nine Entertainment from November, taking on the role of national affairs editor.

Probyn, who was one of the national broadcaster’s most senior political journalists, was made redundant earlier this year, alongside 120 other staff, as part of a major restructuring.

His new role was confirmed in an email sent to staff on Sunday by Nine CEO Darren Wicks, who praised him as “highly regarded, respected and valued among his peers at the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery”.

Mr Wicks said Probyn had an “envious track record when it came to major stories”.

Andrew Probyn (pictured) will join Nine’s Canberra office from November

welcome aboard @andrewprobynNine’s new national affairs editor. Having you in the building is good for our industry, having you in the office is great for us! –Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) October 22, 2023

Nine political editor Charles Croucher also welcomed the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Having you in the building is good for our industry, having you in the office is great for us!” he wrote.

In a statement published in Nine Newspapers, the journalist said he was “delighted” to join the Nine desk.

“At a time when the need for trustworthy, reliable, agenda-free news has never been greater, I look forward to working alongside Charles Croucher and some of Australia’s best journalists,” he said .

Details of his new role, and whether it will include work on both Nine’s television offering and its newspapers, are yet to be confirmed.

Probyn previously said he was “flabbergasted” after being told by ABC management that the channel “no longer” needed a political editor.

“I’m quite flabbergasted,” he told Guardian Australia.

“I was informed that the national channel no longer required a political editor and wanted to reinvest the money into social and digital reporting roles.

“Very good luck for the ABC. I’m still trying to accept it.

Probyn, who was the channel’s political editor for five years, became an unexpected internet sensation in 2020 when a tense exchange between him and then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison went viral.

“Andrew, I’m sorry, Andrew. I know, but you’re not running the press conference,” Mr Morrison repeatedly interrupted as Mr Probyn attempted to ask questions.

The exchange allowed Mr. Probyn to become a sensation on TikTok, as many, including singer Guy Sebastian, parodied the exchange.

He was also one of the senior staff – alongside Emma Alberici – of former president Justin Milne. demanded his dismissal in 2018.

More soon.