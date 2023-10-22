Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Elderly Phoenix couple are hit with RESTRAINING ORDER for complaining about 'rowdy' Airbnb party house next door they say is making their lives a misery

    By

    Oct 22, 2023
    Elderly Phoenix couple are hit with RESTRAINING ORDER for complaining about ‘rowdy’ Airbnb party house next door they say is making their lives a misery

    Linda Bliss and Mark Honold want to enjoy a quiet life in retirement, but claim the temporary rental house they live behind is making their lives a misery
    The pair made at least five calls to Phoenix police and filed several complaints with the property manager because of the disruption
    But they say the problem remains unresolved and they are being held ‘hostage’ in their own home as the disruption occurs most weeks.

    By Kamal Sultan for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 11:50 PM EDT, October 21, 2023 | Updated: 11:51 PM EDT, October 21, 2023

    An elderly couple in Phoenix has been granted a restraining order after complaints about a “noisy” rental home often used for late-night parties.

    Linda Bliss and Mark Honold want to enjoy a quiet life in retirement, but claim the short-term rental house they live behind is making their lives a misery, according to the local television station Arizona family.

    The pair made at least five calls to Phoenix police and filed several complaints with the property manager because of the disruption.

    But they say the problem remains unresolved and they are being held ‘hostage’ in their own home as the disruption occurs most weeks.

    Things escalated when they said the property owner had recently put a restraining order on them due to all their complaints.

    Elderly couple Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have been granted a restraining order following complaints about a ‘noisy’ rental home often used for late-night parties

    The Phoenix couple wants to enjoy a quiet life in retirement, but claims the temporary rental house they live behind is making their lives a misery

    Things escalated when they said the property owner had recently put a restraining order on them due to all their complaints

    Bliss and Honold have become frustrated with the regular occurrence of noise, parties and strangers looking into their backyard.

    ‘We are being held hostage in our house. It’s so loud you can hear everything,” Honold said.

    The couple said their landlord placed a restraining order on them after an incident in which they yelled at some guests to stop being so loud.

    “It was very humiliating because I am licensed by the state of Arizona for insurance, working with children and the elderly, and they came and treated me like a criminal.”

    The property’s manager, who has been at the center of the controversy, said all guests are screened and loud parties are prohibited.

    The short-term rental manager claimed the elderly couple was the only neighbor to complain about the guests.

    The pair made at least five calls to Phoenix police and filed several complaints with the property manager because of the disruption

    Bliss and Honold have become frustrated with the regular occurrence of noise, parties and strangers looking into their backyard

    But they say the problem remains unresolved and they are being held ‘hostage’ in their own home as the disruption occurs most weeks.

    Bliss and Honold believe homeowners in the state will suffer unless cities like Phoenix can implement stricter regulations on short-term rentals.

    Phoenix attorney Jonathan Dessaules offered advice to homeowners who find themselves in a similarly difficult situation.

    “My advice would be to document everything, keep a diary, walk around the house and take pictures,” he said.

    ‘If you go to court as a victim or witness, or as a bailiff, you want to be able to present all the evidence to the judge.

    “And not just say, ‘Judge, take my word for it. This house is crazy.”

    Bliss and Honold believe homeowners in the state will suffer unless cities like Phoenix can implement stricter regulations on short-term rentals.

    “It’s very disruptive,” she said. ‘It has completely changed our lives.’

    Elderly Phoenix couple are hit with RESTRAINING ORDER for complaining about ‘rowdy’ Airbnb party house next door they say is making their lives a misery

    By

