Sofia Vergara steps out in a sizzling lace top with hunky surgeon for a night out in Beverly Hills after Joe Manganiello split

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sofia Vergara looked her best as she stepped out with a male companion in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

Her night out with the Silver Fox – who Page six identified as an orthopedic surgeon named Justin Saliman — marked the first time Sofia has been publicly seen on a date since her split from husband Joe Manganiello in July.

For the outing, the Colombian-born 51-year-old showed off her ample breasts in a strapless, lacy black bustier.

The sexy top was paired with deep purple velvet pants and she added a pair of black open-toe high heels.

Meanwhile, the man with Vergara was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and faded jeans.

New love interest? Sofia Vergara looked her best as she stepped out with a male companion in Beverly Hills on Friday night

Mystery date: The silver fox was identified by Page Six as an orthopedic surgeon named Justin Saliman

The handsome surgeon, who was clean-shaven and had charming dimples, rode with Sofia in his passenger seat.

He had a full head of dark, graying hair that was wispy at the top and neatly cut above his ears.

Vergara carried her belongings for the night in a disheveled, brick-red clutch that she held with a nude manicured hand.

Her glossy light brown locks were flawlessly straightened and fell over her chest and down her back in a center parting.

The America’s Got Talent judge looked typically beautiful in a face of flattering matte makeup.

Manganiello, 46, and Vergara tied the knot in 2015 and never had children together.

After seven years of marriage, they announced their divorce in a joint statement they shared Page six.

They said: ‘We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for each other deeply, we politely ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Fun: The handsome boy, who was clean-shaven and had charming dimples, drove to the party with Sofia in his passenger seat

Hot stuff: For a night out, the Colombian-born star showed off her ample breasts in a strapless, lacy black corset

It’s the first time the 51-year-old beauty has been seen publicly on a date since her split from husband Joe Manganiello in July; the former couple pictured in March

‘She deserves to be with someone as soon as possible’: America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel (R, pictured August 22) recently said he wants to put his costar Sofía on Jewish dating app Jdate following her divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia’s meeting with her mystery man comes after her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel sang her praises and said he wanted to help her find a new man.

“She deserves to be with someone as soon as possible,” the comedian said People earlier this month. “I think she’s great for everyone!”

He added: “I’m shouting it from the rooftops. Sometimes people find that inappropriate, other people, not Sofía. She doesn’t get mad at me.’

Mandel said he wanted to get Sofia on Jewish dating app Jdate to help her find a new lover, and he said he “loves” the TV star before praising her as “in no particular order: beautiful , smart, funny.’