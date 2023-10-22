SNL’s Trump Skewers ‘Loser’ Jim Jordan: ‘You’re No Fun!’

NBC/screengrab

After kicking off its 49th season last week with a heartfelt statement from host Pete Davidson about the tragic events unfolding in Israel, Saturday Night Live was back to its more standard cold open this week with a sketch that took aim at—what else—Jim Jordan’s (Mikey Day) disastrous (and now abandoned) attempt to fill the empty House Speaker chair left by ousted Kevin McCarthy.

“All I want to do is get congress back to work so I can shut it down again,” an unhinged Jordan explained. Fortunately, a handful of his fellow Republicans let him know they were rooting for him to get it done, too. First was George Santos (Bowen Yang), who stopped by a random baby cradled in his arms. When Jordan asked why he has a baby, Santos admitted that even he doesn’t know (that asks for it to be sent away in an Uber).

Lauren Boebert (Chloe Fineman) called to console Jordan next, and assured him that “Things are going exactly as planned. Just keep running for speaker, and even if you don’t win, great. The government shuts down and we blow this whole thing up!” Boebert’s call was a short one as she was at a theater watching a production of Aladdin and otherwise engaged.

