Western Australian gunman shoots are car full of people before stealing vehicle and turning gun on himself

A gunman shot at a car full of passengers, then carjacked another vehicle before stalking a female driver and turning the gun on himself in a wild shootout.

The man shot five people in a black Mitsubishi Triton on the Albany Highway in North Bannister, Western Australia, at 5.20pm on Saturday.

The wild shooting ended nearly seven hours later, just after midnight, when he turned the gun on himself and her body was found in a stolen car.

The Triton, carrying a driver and four passengers, stopped to help the occupants of a red Holden Commodore which appeared to have crashed.

Pictured: Police crime scene image.

One person got out of the ute and ran towards the commodore, only to have a gun pointed at them by a man who emerged from the bushes at the side of the road with a woman.

“The woman ran in front of the Triton utility and the man pointed the firearm at the occupants inside the vehicle,” WA Police said.

“As the driver of the Triton utility vehicle attempted to drive away, the man fired a bullet into the passenger side window, with the firearm projectiles passing through the front area of ​​the cabin and exiting through the window of the driver’s side.”

When the Triton ran back to pick up the occupant who had initially gotten out to help, the shooter fired at the vehicle a second time, hitting it again.

“As the Triton utility returned to the area, the offender fired a second round into the rear of the utility.

“None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured,” the spokesperson said.

Police said the occupants of the red Commodore stopped another vehicle, a gold Volvo BZ station wagon, which had also stopped on the side of the road.

Once again, the occupants of the Volvo had a gun pointed at them and this time, the occupants got out and returned their car.

“The attackers fled in the stolen Volvo station wagon,” police said.

The stolen car was involved in another traffic drama at 10:30 p.m., when a male police officer received reports that “a man followed a woman driving in Merredin and pointed a gun at her.”

Around 11 p.m., the gold Volvo was spotted by police at a nearby gas station. When his driver saw the police, he “fleed at high speed”.

Police tracked the car remotely and sent an emergency text message warning the 2,400 residents of the Merredin community “advising them to stay indoors and secure their premises.”

Then, 45 minutes later, a 24-year-old woman in the stolen Volvo got out of the car and was arrested.

Moments before the unrest ended, a horrified passenger in another vehicle claimed he was cut off by an “out of control car” and then saw its driver put a “gun” in his mouth.

“Leaving Merredin and almost getting hit by an out of control car, they stopped and cut us off with nowhere to go,” the woman said on social media.

“The cops pull up and yell at them to get out of the car and get on the ground, then my old friend in the driver’s seat puts a gun in his mouth.” Literally a meter from us.

WA Police confirmed in a statement to Daily Mail Australia that a stolen Volvo station wagon – which the gunman had hijacked in Bannister – “stopped on the Great Eastern Highway at Merredin” at 12.05am.

“Police approached the vehicle and found the driver unconscious and unresponsive with apparent head injuries,” a police spokeswoman said.

“They were unable to resuscitate the man, who has not been formally identified.”

Officers from WA Police’s Major Crime Division will investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Officers are urging anyone who saw or has dash cam vision of the gold Volvo BZ station wagon stolen from the Bannister and Merredin areas between 6 p.m. Saturday, October 21 and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. .