Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Pawsitively spooky! Winnie the Pookah outshines more than 600 pups at NYC's annual Halloween Dog Parade in front of 15,000 animal lovers

    By Kamal Sultan for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 00:35 EDT, October 22, 2023 | Updated: 00:37 EDT, October 22, 2023

    More than 600 pups paraded in their best costumes Saturday for the 33rd annual Halloween Dog Parade in New York City.

    More than 15,000 animal lovers attended as the event had an official parade route along Avenue B from 12th to Seventh Street for the first time ever.

    The dogs posed on floats, were kept on leashes and were carried in the arms of their owners during the event.

    About 600 people registered for the costume contest for their dogs. The judges nominated the best 40 before narrowing the number down to six, with the winner determined by the loudest applause from the audience.

    Pookah the Pomeranian from the Upper West Side was crowned the winner with her Winnie the Pooh-inspired outfit. She wore a red sweatshirt, sat in a fake jar of honey and won best dressed.

    Pookah the Pomeranian from the Upper West Side was crowned the winner with her Winnie the Pooh-inspired outfit alongside her owners dressed as Piglet and Tigger

    She wore a red sweatshirt, sat in a fake jar of honey and won best dressed

    More than 15,000 animal lovers attended as the event had an official parade route for the first time along Avenue B from 12th to Seventh Street

    Besides Pookah, others were also inspired by films in which this dog and his owner played the characters from the Barbie movie

    An adorable dog was seen wearing a costume that read “letting the dogs out,” referencing the popular Baha Men hit “Who Let The Dogs Out?” while dressed as a criminal

    In addition to the bizarre and eclectic costumes, there were also a number of dog owners who took the opportunity to dress up

    The movie theme continued with this couple dressed as Batman’s Joker

    Alien costumes such as this dog dressed as an alien were also a common theme

    Organizers of the East Village event almost canceled it this year after outgrowing their Tompkins Square location, but thankfully the event went off without a hitch

    What started as a small gathering of friends for Halloween has become a cornerstone of New York City’s spooky season, drawing thousands of people to the East Village.

    In order to organize the parade and costume contest, organizers had to close the streets

    Organizers announced the cancellation last month, sparking a backlash on social media before help arrived, but on the day people were all smiles that the event didn’t get the thumbs down

    The event was revived with the help of Mayor Eric Adams’ office, which coordinated with multiple agencies to obtain proper permits and reduce costs

    Jurassic Park was also featured as part of the costumes for the spooky event

    Despite attracting 15,000 people, the annual event has yet to become official

    The parade nearly doubled its numbers from the previous year as people took the time to think about costumes

    Last year there were only 8,000 people, but this year a crowd of 15,000 descended on the village

    Some topical comments were also seen in costumes like this pair that came as the Parisian bedbugs

    Local pet owners were also thrilled to hear the parade was starting again, having spent months planning their pet costumes

