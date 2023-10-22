Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Publicly Cucks’ Will Smith on SNL

NBC/screengrab

In case you’ve been living under a rock this past week: Jada Pinkett Smith recently published a memoir, Worthy, in which she revealed a slew of family secrets—including the fact that she and longtime “husband” Will Smith have actually been separated since 2016. Pinkett Smith’s publicist must be putting in some serious overtime, as the actress is seemingly everywhere talking up her book, including SNL’s “Weekend Update.”

“Sorry if I seem a little tired,” said Ego Nwodim’s Pinkett Smith. “I’ve been on the Today Show 14 times in three days.” Which is only a slight exaggeration.

When Michael Che asked the status of her seemingly failed marriage, Pinkett Smith admitted that “The day we got married, I knew there was going to be trouble. At our wedding, someone stood up and objected.” Pressed by Che, Pinkett Smith admitted that she was the one who objected.

