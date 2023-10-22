Mildura teenager allegedly stabbed to death and teenage girl charged with murder

<!–

An 18-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed to death early in the morning and a 17-year-old girl was charged.

Seb O’Halloran was allegedly killed at a house on Limpidi Drive in the rural Victorian town of Mildura, 540km northwest of Melbourne, about 1.05am on Saturday.

Emergency services were called and paramedics attempted to resuscitate Mr O’Halloran, a talented motocross rider, but he died instantly.

The girl, who cannot be named, was charged with one count of murder on Sunday and will appear in a children’s court at a later date.

Mr O’Halloran and some of his friends were at The Setts nightclub when Mr O’Halloran left suddenly, his companion Jesse Harris told the Sun Herald.

Police have charged a 17-year-old girl with murder following the death of Seb O’Halloran (pictured right)

“He had to leave to do something and I was supposed to go with him, but I decided to stay at the club and wait for him,” he said.

Mr O’Halloran went to the house on Limpidi Drive where he allegedly stepped between a teenage girl and a boy who were arguing and was stabbed.

Mr Harris said his friend was always looking out for others. “He was the companion who came after us if we needed his help when we were in trouble,” he said.

“He taught each of his comrades a different lesson and had a different bond with all of us, he was one of a kind and no one can ever replace him.”

Other friends paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran on social media, saying he was “loved by the community”.

Eric Wolfe wrote on Instagram that “no amount of time spent with you could ever have been enough.”

“I will do my best every day for you, I fucking love you, Seb.”

Another friend, Damon Burke, said Mr O’Halloran was like an “older brother”.

“I love you so much man,” he said.

“I will be forever grateful to have known someone as funny, hardworking and loving as you. Rest in peace.’

Another wrote: “Fly high bro, I wish you all the best up there.” »

Friends paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran (pictured centre) on social media, with one of the man’s friends saying he looked out for everyone.

Mr O’Halloran’s death follows a spate of knife crime involving teenagers and young adults in Victoria in recent months.

In May, 16-year-old Pasawm Lyhym was stabbed to death at Melbourne’s Sunshine train station.

In September, 14-year-old Benjamin was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and placed in an induced coma after being stabbed during an attempted kidnapping in Glen Huntly.

Also in September, Adam Robinson, 21, was killed when he was stabbed near his home in Wyndham Vale.