Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    News

    🔴 Live: US to send additional air defence systems to Middle East after attacks on US troops

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    🔴 Live: US to send additional air defence systems to Middle East after attacks on US troops

    The United States Department of Defense said Saturday evening it will send additional air defence systems to the Middle East, in response to recent attacks on US troops in the region. On Sunday, the Hamas government said that at least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes. Israel also said it had killed “terror operatives” from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank’s Jenin. Read our blog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas War. 

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PETE JENSON: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come out fighting after the club were accused of paying referees to fix matches… his decisions have paid off on the pitch, but can he stay in his role amid this bribery scandal?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Princess Leonor of Spain says she ‘understands her duty’ in a speech ahead of her 18th birthday as she prepares to one day become Queen

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Here’s why gasoline prices could sink 9% by year-end despite oil’s surge

    Oct 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PETE JENSON: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come out fighting after the club were accused of paying referees to fix matches… his decisions have paid off on the pitch, but can he stay in his role amid this bribery scandal?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Princess Leonor of Spain says she ‘understands her duty’ in a speech ahead of her 18th birthday as she prepares to one day become Queen

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Here’s why gasoline prices could sink 9% by year-end despite oil’s surge

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    The founder of Lululemon is spending $100 million to try to beat the super rare disease that’s destroying his muscles

    Oct 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy