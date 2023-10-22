🔴 Live: US to send additional air defence systems to Middle East after attacks on US troops

The United States Department of Defense said Saturday evening it will send additional air defence systems to the Middle East, in response to recent attacks on US troops in the region. On Sunday, the Hamas government said that at least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes. Israel also said it had killed “terror operatives” from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank’s Jenin. Read our blog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas War.

Post navigation