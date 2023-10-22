Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner look sharp in skirt suits at Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event in LA

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner looked amazing as they attended a Hello Sunshine charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Reese, 47, and Jennifer, 51, had the same idea as they both arrived in fashionable skirt suits.

Witherspoon looked great in a pastel blue look with a cropped short-sleeved jacket.

Garner – who was spotted grabbing a coffee earlier this week – showed off her style in a brown skirt and blazer combo. The former Alias ​​star looked sensational as she showed off her toned legs in sheer tights.

She wore a low-cut, black crew-neck top under her jacket and the skirt had vertical buttons down the center.

Reese co-founded Hello Sunshine, a production company, with Seth Rodsky in 2016.

For Saturday’s affair, she looked dapper in her hyper-feminine look, which featured a high-waisted skirt that hit just above the knee.

The mother-of-two added a pair of nude pointed-toe heels to complete the striking look.

She wore her icy blonde locks in an off-center parting, with face-framing bangs and loose waves.

The longtime entertainer accentuated her beauty with a palette of pink cosmetics, including face-warming blush and bubblegum-colored lipstick.

She was joined on the red carpet by former ski racer Lindsey Vonn, who wore a light pink blouse and a long skirt.

The 39-year-old athlete completed the look with beige open-toe high heels.

Her glossy locks were parted in the middle and flowed in a straight style over her shoulders.

Jennifer’s ensemble was completed with a pair of matching patent leather pumps with a gold hardware accent on the front.

The silver screen superstar wore square glasses with black frames.

Her bouncy, shoulder-length, light brown bob haircut was styled in a side parting and with glossy waves.

The mother of three added gold earrings and a subtle gold chain to the look.

She was all smiles as she left the event and interacted with fans nearby.

Also at the Shine Away fundraiser was Tracee Ellis Ross, who looked phenomenal in a colorful ensemble.

The 50-year-old acclaimed actress beamed as she wore a sleeveless top over a white crew-neck shirt.

The top had white fringe along the hem and she stepped out in a pair of white heels.

Reese’s media company coordinated the feature with sponsorship from AT&T.

Dove Cameron made her presence known as she arrived in a double denim look.

The 27-year-old singer-actress paired light blue jeans with a dark, oversized denim jacket with a waxy finish.

She wore the outer layer draped over her shoulders, with a white bra underneath.

The music artist’s long dark brown hair was parted right down the middle, with uniform waves flowing down her back.

The singer took to the stage to provide musical entertainment for attendees after posing on the red carpet.

The meeting was held at a Rolling Greens location in the City Of Angels.

Also present at the affair were Allyson Felix, Radhi Devlukia, Julie Rice and Yolanda Gampp.

The official Hello Sunshine website described the gathering as “a joyful and innovative day celebrating art, literature, storytelling and the women who lead it all.”

Tickets ranged from $199 to $350 and offered guests access to a keynote conversation with Reese, musical performances and a themed cocktail hour.

Another comment on the site read: ‘This event is dedicated to our Hello Sunshine community: the fans and friends who love the stories we tell and the stories we champion. Thank you for being part of our story.”

Visitors who opted for the ‘Ultimate Shine’ ticket were treated to a premium gift bag and a special happy hour with surprise guests.