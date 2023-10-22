Expansion of Israeli attacks and increase in population displacement in villages adjacent to Blue Line

NNA -nbsp;The representative of the National News Agency in Tyre, reported that the Israeli warplanes launched, around eight o#39;clock in the evening, a number of raids with guided missiles on the vicinity of the towns of Al-Dhahira and Alma Al-Shaab. After that, the villages of the western sector witnessed a tense night, during which a number of illuminated bombs were fired over the sky of the aforementioned villages. Until the early hours of dawn, and this morning the sounds of gunfire were heard from the vicinity of the town of Naqoura.

This morning, sirens were sounded more than once in the Israeli enemy colonies located near the Blue Line, which have become empty of residents, according to the media of the usurping Zionist entity.

The southern skies also witnessed overflights of enemy military aircraft.

Last night was considered one of the warmest nights since the beginning of the war, and therefore the geographical area of the Israeli attacks expanded to exceed a depth of 5 km inside Lebanon from the Blue Line. The population displacement movement increased in the villages adjacent to the Blue Line towards safer areas, as there are more than 1,500 Lebanese and Syrian families in the city of Tyre, distributed among a number of shelter centers in public and private schools prepared for the same purpose by the Disaster Management Unit in the Union of Tire Municipalities, which announced more than oncenbsp;about the weakness of the capabilities to meet the needs of the displaced.

