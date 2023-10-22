He said yes! Married At First Sight bride Ella Ding ‘proposes to her boyfriend’ during romantic beach stroll in Victoria

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ella Ding failed to find love in Married At First Sight.

But it looks like the podcaster will be living a happily ever after fairy tale after apparently proposing to her boyfriend, Guy Palermo.

It appeared the 28-year-old was the one who popped the question and presented her husband with a ring during a romantic walk on the beach next to Elwood Bathers in Victoria.

Ella couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she gave Guy a ring in a box as they sat by the ocean.

Guy appeared to have said yes as he hugged and kissed his new fiancée immediately afterwards.

The couple also posed for loved-up selfies together shortly after the sweet moment unfolded.

The former reality star dressed casually for the occasion, covering up in a blue windbreaker and black tights.

The raven-haired beauty went Instagram official with her hunky lover by posting a photo of them posing up a storm outside a Melbourne restaurant in April.

Ella shared a gallery of photos of the different dishes they ate at the Italian restaurant, with the couple’s loved-up photo at the end.

‘Nice dinner. You’re going to want to see the last photo,” she wrote.

A source told Daily Mail Australia that Ella has known her mystery new man for several years and that he likes to keep his personal life under wraps.

‘Her boyfriend is very quiet, no one knows who he is. They have known each other for six years and he has been pursuing her all this time. “The love was right before their eyes the whole time,” they said.

Ella had previously posted a precious photo of her and Guy celebrating her birthday, but she didn’t mention it was an item in the post.

Guy appeared to have said yes as he hugged and kissed his new fiancée immediately afterwards

She looked absolutely delighted after presenting Guy with the ring

There were countless hugs between the loving couple

The pair strolled together with takeaway coffee cups and couldn’t stop staring at each other

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Ella revealed that she dated her husband, whom she nicknamed Normi, six years ago.

She explained that she ended their relationship at the time because she “freaked out” about a romantic gesture.

“Normi ​​and I have known each other for about six years. “We’ve been friends for a long time and we’ve gone on dates… but the timing was never in our favor,” she said.

Ella remembers: ‘There was a time when he organized a picnic date in the back of his bag. He picked me up from work and got me Thai food.”

‘He had a picnic set up in the back of his car with a torch, cushions, an esky and wine and it was so thoughtful, but I’m pretty sure I ended it afterwards because I was panicking.’

She revealed that she reconnected with Guy at the Beyond The Valley Festival earlier this year.

“I saw him at Beyond The Valley over New Year’s and we ended up having the best time together,” she said.

“He’s been trying to chase me for a really long time and he’s just the best.”

In October last year, Ella confirmed her split from Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire.

She told Daily Mail Australia they had failed to build a lasting bond after meeting in real life – in scenes broadcast on the E4 show – after months of chatting online.

The star said that despite being attracted to the 26-year-old British influencer, it just wasn’t meant to be.

“Made in Chelsea was pretty crazy. The show was intense. It was probably harder than MAFS. It’s such a short period of time. I haven’t found love,” she said during Channel Nine’s Upfronts presentation in Sydney.

Ella added that despite going their separate ways, she and Miles have kept in touch and there is no “bad blood” between them.

The beauty was paired with groom Mitch Eynaud during the filming of the 2022 season of MAFS, but they split shortly after.