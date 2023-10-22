Hezbollah target, disable Israeli surveillance cameras at border posts

NNA – National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Tyre reported that the Israeli enemy is currently bombing the vicinity of the towns of Ramia and Aita al-Shaab, as well as the Bastra farm and hay quarters in Shebaa Farms.

The National News Agency correspondent also announced that clouds of smoke were still covering the Jal al-Alam area opposite Labouneh, as a result of the Israeli bombing that the area was subjected to yesterday evening.

On the other hand, missiles were launched from the Lebanese side towards the Al-Abad site of the Israeli enemy army, targeting and diasbling surveillance cameras and spy devices.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;