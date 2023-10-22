Chance the Rapper makes surprise appearance at Sydney event

<!–

Chance the Rapper surprised Sydney’s social scene by playing a mini concert at an exclusive party on Friday.

When the city’s young people gathered at Gray Goose’s elite Vive La Vodka event, few could have predicted the Grammy-winning surprise.

The likes of Imogen Anthony, The Bachelor’s Bella Varelis and Brent Vitiello were left gasping when the rap superstar suddenly took to the stage at the beautiful Calyx at the Royal Botanic Garden.

Imogen Anthony made sure all eyes were on her in a sassy maxi dress.

She showed off her fit physique in the sassy black dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts around her midriff.

The glamorous model appeared in good spirits, at one point posing with two martinis in her hand.

Single star and influencer Bella Varelis looked chic in a cut-out beige crop top that she paired with a white skirt and an oversized trench coat.

She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag slung over her shoulder.

The sighting comes just days after Bella sparked rumors that she has rekindled her relationship with her ex-model, Will Stokoe, after they were spotted out for lunch.

The Grammy winner is speaking in Australia at SXSW Sydney.

He has spoken to a host of other A-listers, including Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman.