Sheikh Youssef Nabha: Australian Imam labels Hezbollah terrorists ‘martyrs’ after they were killed while firing mortars into Israel

An Australian mosque has celebrated Hezbollah terrorists killed in attacks on Israel as “martyrs” during special commemoration services.

Around 400 worshipers visited the Masjid Arrahman Mosque, also known as Al Rahman Mosque, in Kingsgrove, a southwest Sydney suburb, on Saturday to pay their respects to fallen terrorists Taha Abbas Abbas, Ali Marmar and Hussam Ibrahim.

Hezbollah announced Wednesday that Abbas and Marmar were killed by an IDF drone strike while firing mortar shells at Israel from southern Lebanon, while Ibrahim was killed by Israeli bombardment early of the month.

Imam Sheikh Youssef Nabha of Al Rahman Mosque called the three men martyrs who engaged in “jihad” during the 90-minute service, according to a translation of the sermon into Arabic obtained by a participant. The Australian.

Sydney imam Sheikh Youssef Nabha (photo) held a ceremony to commemorate Hezbollah “martyrs”.

Sheikh Nabha accused Israel of having a plan to “eradicate” the Palestinians.

The Jewish state continues to limit its missiles in the territory following a series of Hamas terrorist attacks and rocket attacks on October 7 that killed 1,400 Israeli citizens.

The Sheikh also criticized US support for Israel and was scathing towards Australian media.

“The (Daily Telegraph) and Sky News are condemning us and saying we should stop, but we have been doing this for many years,” the Sheikh said.

He accused the media of portraying Muslims as dangerous, but said his congregation was peaceful.

The imam said he had been contacted by authorities before the ceremony, but insisted the ceremony would take place peacefully.

Private security was in place for the service and marked police cars patrolled the road surrounding the mosque during the session.

The Sheikh called on the faithful to help civilians in Gaza, even if those in Australia could do little.

Sheikh Nabha told a packed congregation at Masjid Arrahman in south-west Sydney that Israel had a plan to eliminate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip (file image)

Hezbollah terrorists Taha Abbas Abbas (left) and Hussam Ibrahim (right) are pictured

Hezbollah terrorist Ali Machmad Marmar (photo) who was killed by Israeli bombing

A similar service was held at the Al Zahra mosque in Arncliffe, also southwest of Sydney, for three other Hezbollah “martyrs” killed fighting Israel: Mahdi Muhammad Atwi, Ibrahim Habib Aldebek and Hussain Abbas Fasaee.

Last week, Hezbollah announced in a pamphlet calling for the three to be commemorated as “Shaheed” – the Arabic term for “martyr”.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich called the services a “stain” on Australia.

“I feel sick at this heartbreaking celebration of the evil, slaughter and death of Hezbollah which will shock the conscience of every Australian,” he told The Australian.

“How can we, in a place of worship, honor mass murderers and terrorists?

‘At a time of rising anti-Semitism in this country, this ‘service of remembrance’… will be a stain on the community that will never be erased.’

A leaflet advertising the service for three Hezbollah terrorists detained in south-west Sydney

With 20,000 fighters, Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East, with Iran suspected of channeling hundreds of millions of dollars to Islamist extremists each year.

Israel is preparing a major ground offensive against Gaza after Hamas raids on October 7 left hundreds of civilians dead and around 200 hostages taken by the group, also backed by Iran.

Since the attack, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have exchanged fire across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

Israel has vowed to cut off “the head of the snake” and launch a military attack on Iran if Hezbollah joins the war.

Nir Barkat, Israel’s economy minister, warned on Sunday that Iran’s ayatollahs would be “wiped off the face of the earth” if Hezbollah, their mandated terrorist group in Lebanon, attacked Israel.