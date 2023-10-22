Manchester United fans queue up to sign book of condolence and place flowers for England icon Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford following his death, aged 86

Man United fans queue at Old Trafford to sign a book of condolence

They pay their respects to the late Sir Bobby Charlton

Other supporters have placed flowers, shirts and more at the feet of his statue

Manchester United fans are queuing at Old Trafford to sign a book of condolence in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton following his death this week.

The United legend passed away on Saturday morning before his former club faced Sheffield United that same evening.

Captain Bruno Fernandes carried a wreath onto the pitch at Bramall Lane before kick-off as the club paid tribute to the late legend.

And now thousands of fans have come to Old Trafford to pay their respects to Sir Bobby Charlton.

Several have laid flowers for the former English grandmaster, while others chose to sign a book of condolence in his memory.

Captain Bruno Fernandes carried a wreath onto the pitch at Bramall Lane on Saturday

Manchester United fans are lining up to sign a book of condolence for their legend

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who in 1968 became the first English club to win the European Cup.

His family announced on Saturday afternoon that he had passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by his family.

United led the tributes, saying in a statement: ‘Manchester United is in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most loved players in our club’s history.

‘Sir Bobby was a hero to millions of people, not just in Manchester or Britain, but everywhere in the world where football is played.

‘He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

Fans have flocked to Old Trafford in their thousands to pay their respects with flowers

Fathers have taken their sons to pay tribute to their football idol and Man United legend

A fan placed his scarf around the neck of Sir Bobby Charlton’s statue at Old Trafford

Others queue for hours to sign a book of condolence for Sir Bobby Charlton

Shirts, scarves and flowers have been placed at the foot of Sir Bobby’s statue

Charlton made his debut for United in 1956 and played 758 games for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. Both were long-standing club records until they were overtaken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively.

Charlton won three league titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford and after leaving United in 1973 to become manager of Preston, he returned to Old Trafford 11 years later as club director. He was knighted in 1994 for his services to football.

The statement continued: ‘His unparalleled record of performance, character and service will forever be etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s sincere condolences go out to his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Now United fans have had the chance to pay their respects as the football world misses Sir Bobby.