Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    News

    Manchester United fans queue up to sign book of condolence and place flowers for England icon Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford following his death, aged 86

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Manchester United fans queue up to sign book of condolence and place flowers for England icon Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford following his death, aged 86

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Man United fans queue at Old Trafford to sign a book of condolence
    They pay their respects to the late Sir Bobby Charlton
    Other supporters have placed flowers, shirts and more at the feet of his statue

    By Nick Emms for Mailonline

    Published: 6:12 AM EDT, October 22, 2023 | Updated: 6:12 AM EDT, October 22, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Manchester United fans are queuing at Old Trafford to sign a book of condolence in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton following his death this week.

    The United legend passed away on Saturday morning before his former club faced Sheffield United that same evening.

    Captain Bruno Fernandes carried a wreath onto the pitch at Bramall Lane before kick-off as the club paid tribute to the late legend.

    And now thousands of fans have come to Old Trafford to pay their respects to Sir Bobby Charlton.

    Several have laid flowers for the former English grandmaster, while others chose to sign a book of condolence in his memory.

    Sir Bobby Charlton died on Saturday morning before his former club faced Sheffield United the same evening

    Captain Bruno Fernandes carried a wreath onto the pitch at Bramall Lane on Saturday

    Manchester United fans are lining up to sign a book of condolence for their legend

    Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who in 1968 became the first English club to win the European Cup.

    His family announced on Saturday afternoon that he had passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by his family.

    United led the tributes, saying in a statement: ‘Manchester United is in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most loved players in our club’s history.

    ‘Sir Bobby was a hero to millions of people, not just in Manchester or Britain, but everywhere in the world where football is played.

    ‘He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

    Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United

    Fans have flocked to Old Trafford in their thousands to pay their respects with flowers

    Fathers have taken their sons to pay tribute to their football idol and Man United legend

    A fan placed his scarf around the neck of Sir Bobby Charlton’s statue at Old Trafford

    Others queue for hours to sign a book of condolence for Sir Bobby Charlton

    Shirts, scarves and flowers have been placed at the foot of Sir Bobby’s statue

    Charlton made his debut for United in 1956 and played 758 games for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. Both were long-standing club records until they were overtaken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively.

    Charlton won three league titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford and after leaving United in 1973 to become manager of Preston, he returned to Old Trafford 11 years later as club director. He was knighted in 1994 for his services to football.

    The statement continued: ‘His unparalleled record of performance, character and service will forever be etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

    “The club’s sincere condolences go out to his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

    Now United fans have had the chance to pay their respects as the football world misses Sir Bobby.

    England footballSir Bobby Charlton

    Manchester United fans queue up to sign book of condolence and place flowers for England icon Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford following his death, aged 86

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pope Francis calls for the continued supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Abdollahian: I warn the United States and Israel that the situation in the region will spiral out of control at any moment

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    China calls on the United Nations to hold a wide summit on the situation in the Middle East

    Oct 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pope Francis calls for the continued supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Abdollahian: I warn the United States and Israel that the situation in the region will spiral out of control at any moment

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    China calls on the United Nations to hold a wide summit on the situation in the Middle East

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Algerian Embassy: President Tebboune ordered sending urgent humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza via Rafah Crossing

    Oct 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy