NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a call from the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who put him in the context of the ldquo;Cairo Peace Summitrdquo; that was held yesterday.

The two sides discussed the current developments and the situation in Lebanon, in addition to the ongoing efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

