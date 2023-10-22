Why one school allows students to have smoking and vaping breaks

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Students of all ages at a Queensland special school are being allowed to take smoking and vaping breaks to reduce stress and disruptive behavior during lessons, parents and former staff have revealed.

Arethusa College’s Deception Bay campus, north of Brisbane, is understood to have implemented the policy several years ago, despite staff concerns.

It is estimated that up to 50 students are on a list allowed to smoke or vape and even have a designated area.

While the college asks permission from parents, one of them claims that their child was allowed even after informing the college that they did not want the child to smoke at school. Sunday mail reported.

Former staff and parents have spoken out against Arethusa College’s policy on smoking and vaping for students at the Deception Bay campus.

It is illegal to provide cigarettes or e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18. Queensland legislation also states that educational establishments, both public and private, must be smoke-free.

Arethusa College insists it “has never been found to be in violation of our legislative obligations.”

“We have been open and transparent with public health authorities,” executive director Lisa Coles told the publication.

“We have seen the majority of young people who come to us with a nicotine addiction leave our College without having one.”

She said the college has taken a transparent, nonjudgmental approach to tobacco or vaping addiction while addressing the issue with students through a “rigorous educational program.”

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting the school provides cigarettes or vapes to students.

Students are allowed to have smoking/vaping breaks at school to minimize stress and disruptive behavior in class (stock image)

Arethusa College states on its website that it does not tolerate cigarette smoking by underage students.

“However, we recognize that a small number of our students choose to smoke,” the policy states.

“The campus principal works with each student and their guardians to remove any barriers that prevent students from attending school due to the inability to smoke at school.”

The policy adds that students’ cigarettes and lighters are handed out at the start of the day and that vaping and the use of any other substances are prohibited on campus.

Former staff members have spoken out about the policy, saying the college’s approach was: “if they (particular students) are triggered, let them go and smoke.”

Another former staffer called the policy counterproductive.

The school says it takes a transparent, non-judgmental approach to tobacco or vaping addiction (stock image)

One parent said their child was now vaping, even though they told the middle school they didn’t want their child to smoke at school.

“They (the college) said they (the students) were going to do it anyway, so they would prefer to do it in a designated area where they are safe and supervised,” the parent said.

Queensland Health said the Metro North public health unit had engaged with the school regarding regulatory compliance and provided resources.

Arethusa College is an independent school that provides alternative educational and career pathways for students in grades 7-12 who have not integrated into the mainstream education system.