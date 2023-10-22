Collapse in bond price ‘a disaster’ for some workers nearing retirement

<!–

The collapse in the price of supposedly safe government bonds is a “disaster” for hundreds of thousands of workers approaching retirement, a former pensions minister has warned.

Baroness Altmann told The Mail on Sunday it was “deeply worrying” that members of workplace pension schemes were automatically placed in loss-making investments which they were assured would be “low risk”.

Those most affected gained pensions in the 1990s and 2000s, or contributed to individual stakeholder schemes over the past two decades with household names.

These “default” pension funds transition to so-called “lifestyle” funds, usually five years before retirement age.

The funds invest in fixed income investments – including bonds – which should be less risky than other more volatile asset classes, such as stocks.

But the sharp rise in interest rates has raised the yield on government bonds, known as gilts, causing bond prices – and the size of around 850,000 of these savings – to fall sharply.

On Friday, the bond market slump deepened as the 30-year bond yield hit its highest level since 1998 amid fears that interest rates would have to stay elevated longer to rein in persistent inflation.

‘Once [people] “They have suffered big declines in the bond market as they are about to retire and have no time to recoup their losses,” Altmann added. “The lifestyle has been a disaster for many people in their 60s.”

Experts say buying an annuity – a guaranteed lifetime income sold by insurers – could protect “lifestyle” investors from further downturns.

