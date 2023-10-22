Princess Leonor of Spain says she ‘understands her duty’ in a speech ahead of her 18th birthday as she prepares to one day become Queen

<!–

Princess Leonor told the Spanish public she understood her duty in an impressive speech delivered over the weekend.

The heir to the throne, 17, spoke to an audience at the Princesa de Asturias awards in Oviedo, Spain on Friday evening, where she assured them she takes her responsibility very seriously.

The eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia spoke to the crowd just days before celebrating her 18th birthday on October 31. Her speech also comes after she began her military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

Speaking to the crowd, as her parents, sister Infanta Sofia, 16, and other family members looked on, she said it would be an “honor” to take the oath of office in the Spanish Constitution to on the occasion of his 18th birthday at the end of this month.

The queen of honor added: “I understand very well and I am aware of what my duty is and what my responsibilities entail.”

Princess Leonor declared during the ceremony of the Princesa de Asturias Awards, organized in her name, that she “understands her duty”.

Elsewhere in her speech, the Spanish princess went on to praise the winners of the Princesa de Asturias Prize: Hello ! reports.

She notably highlighted the career of actress Meryl Streep, three times Oscar winner, who was honored during the ceremony.

Leonor said she longed to identify with the honorees, even though many of them were decades older than her, because of the incredible things they accomplished.

The Princesa de Asturias Awards take place every year in the Spanish principality of Asturias. The ceremony recognizes individuals for their outstanding work in science, public affairs, media and the humanities.

The heir to the Spanish throne recently began a three-year military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

This year’s most notable recipient was Hollywood royalty Streep, who was honored for her contributions to cinema during her sensational career.

Although Princess Leonor has delivered awards in his name three times previously, her most recent speech marks a shift toward greater accountability to the future Spanish monarch.

The royal and her sister Infanta Sophia, 16, are taking on a bigger role in the spotlight as they get older – with Leonor often taking center stage during family outings.

Unlike Prince Christian of Denmark – who is just two weeks older than Leonor and is also a future European monarch – the princess’s 18th birthday celebrations will be decidedly low-key.

There will be some noise though, the Royal Mint of Spain will create a limited edition 40 euro coin to mark its anniversary. Up to one million coins will be released into circulation by the Bank of Spain in the last three months of this year.

The coin will weigh 18 grams and will be made of a mixture of silver and copper with the engraved effigy of “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias”.

The 17-year-old is currently undergoing military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

The school, nicknamed the Spanish equivalent of Sandhurst, follows a strict timetable, but the princess can return home on weekends if she is not on duty.

Before starting at the academy, she had her first engagement without her parents as she headed to Gironda with her sister Sofia.