Algerian Embassy: President Tebboune ordered sending urgent humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza via Rafah Crossing

NNA – The Algerian embassy in Lebanon announced in a statement, ldquo;Algeria decided, by order of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to send important and urgent humanitarian aid to Al-Arish Airport in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt to be sent to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.nbsp;It includes food, medical supplies, clothing, and tents, via an air bridge consisting of several aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the People#39;s National Army.quot;

The statement added: quot;This urgent aid expresses the commitment of the Algerian leadership and people to unconditional and unlimited solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people, who are subjected to continuous aggression, especially in the Gaza Strip, by the occupation, under a total,nbsp;unjust siege.quot;

