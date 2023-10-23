China calls on the United Nations to hold a wide summit on the situation in the Middle East

NNA – The Chinese government#39;s special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, called on the United Nations to hold an influential and wide-ranging peace conference to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as soon as possible, according to quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

He said: ldquo;The United Nations must facilitate the holding of a more prestigious, influential and broader international peace conference as soon as possible,rdquo; noting that ldquo;the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has proven once again that the Palestinian issue cannot be ignored or forgotten.rdquo;

The Chinese envoy stressed that the way out of the vicious circle of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to return to the quot;two states for two peoplesquot; plan and establish an quot;independent Palestinian state.quot;

