Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Abdollahian: I warn the United States and Israel that the situation in the region will spiral out of control at any moment

    NNA – During a press conference with his South African counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned the United States and Israel that the situation in the region would spiral out of control at any moment.

    He said: ldquo;The region today has become like a powder keg, and any errors in calculations regarding committing massacres in Gaza and forced displacement may have difficult and bitter consequences for the region and the warmongers,rdquo; as reported by ldquo;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

