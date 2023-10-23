Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Pope Francis calls for the continued supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza

    Oct 22, 2023

    NNA – Pope Francis called for the continuation of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and expressed his sadness over the attacks on a hospital and a church in the Palestinian Strip, according tonbsp;quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

    Notably, the first humanitarian aid convoy, consisting of 20 trucks, arrived in Gaza yesterday through the Rafah center, which is the only border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

    The Pope said, after he finished his Sunday sermon in St. Peter#39;s Square in the Vatican: quot;I pray and feel close to everyone who is suffering, the hostages, the wounded, and the relatives of the victims. I think of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. I feel sad that the Anglican Hospital and the Greek Orthodox Church were targeted.quot;.

    He added: quot;I repeat my call for the continued flow of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages. War is always a defeat. It is a destruction of human brotherhood. Brothers, stop.quot;

