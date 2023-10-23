Jessie Wynter sends temperatures soaring in a white sheer lace jumpsuit as she heads out in Los Angeles

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jessie Wynter sent temperatures soaring in a white lace jumpsuit as she headed out for dinner in California’s Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Love Island star, 27, turned heads in the racy ensemble and showed off her slim physique.

The Australian beauty enjoyed a chic dinner at Catch Steak with White Fox to celebrate the clothing brand’s 10th anniversary.

She stole the show in the long-sleeved lace jumpsuit and caused a storm outside the venue.

Jessie combined her outfit with a pearl necklace from Vivienne Westwood and a stylish white handbag.

It comes after her Love Island pal Will Young, 24, praised Jessie for helping him overcome his ‘exhausting’ mental health battle.

The couple began their whirlwind romance after working together on the ITV dating show in January – and have been inseparable ever since.

Instead of returning to Australia after filming the show, Jessie flew to Britain with the popular young shepherd and moved in with him on his family’s 700-acre farm near Aylesbury, Bucks.

During an exclusive interview with MailOnline ahead of the launch of his new book, Will confessed that while many experiences on the farm were wonderful, he also faced some tough challenges.

Will said: “Mental health is a big problem. While it is great, it has its pros and cons. It can be very isolating. Sometimes it’s really good for my mental health, and sometimes not so good.

‘My brother just came home, but for the past eight years I have worked exclusively with my father, which can be a bit challenging at times. I don’t get that younger interaction like people would in a workspace.

Will admitted that many farmers in the industry can struggle with their mental health due to the grueling nature of their work.

He added: ‘The only communication I have is with these animals or with my father, and I don’t always work with my father, so I could just work alone a lot of the time. It gets a little difficult in the sense that you’re not talking to people. It gets a little lonely.

Speaking about how his friend Jessie helped him through a tough time on the farm, he said: “She really helped me. When I came off the show I went into lambing season, which is a mentally exhausting, difficult time. It was just nice to have Jessie by my side.”

‘And then there is that side: because farming is a way of life, you are not so free to do what you want, because of course you have work on the farm and you have to take care of the people. animals, you have to treat the animals. The period when you are free, for example a holiday, must be well planned.’

“So yeah, overall it was great to have someone. I wouldn’t necessarily say Jessie gets her hands dirty and helps with the work, but she’s good. She is absolutely wonderful company.”

“She really helped me and helped me on the farm and things like that, which is every farm boy’s dream, you know. Being able to bring someone back to the farm and get them involved. So over the moon with that.’