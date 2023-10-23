Netanyahu: Hezbollah’s entering the war will lead to unimaginable destruction for the party and Lebanon

NNA – Israeli enemy Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, ldquo;If Hezbollah enters the war, it will lead to unimaginable destruction for the party and Lebanon.rdquo;

quot;Russia Todayquot; quoted enemy media outlets as saying that if Hezbollah quot;decides to enter the war, it will yearn for the Second Lebanon War and will make a fatal mistake.quot;

He said during his tour of the border in northern occupied Palestine: quot;The Gaza war is a matter of life and death for us.quot;

nbsp;

============