“National interest is the resistance’s top priority,” reassures Fadlallah, says “Sayyed Nasrallah’s non-appearance is part of the battle’s management”

NNA – Member of the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; parliamentary bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah stressed today that the resistance has Lebanon#39;s national interest and the interest of its people throughout the countrynbsp;at the top of its priorities in the confrontation it is currently waging at the southern borders, regardless of all internal considerations.

He added, quot;This supreme interest requires making every effort to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals in Gaza because these goals are not limited to Gaza only. The enemy wishes to liquidate the Palestinian cause, displace the Palestinian people from within, and bring about fundamental changes in the region. This in itself is one of the greatest dangers facing Lebanon.quot;

Fadlallah continued to reassure that quot;the resistancenbsp;works in accordance with the dictates of the national interest to deter the enemy and protect its people and land on the one hand, and it also works to prevent the enemy from reaching its goal in Gaza.quot;

He affirmednbsp;that ldquo;Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is following the course of this confrontation here in Lebanon and what is happening in Gaza, hour by hour and moment by moment, andnbsp;is overseeingnbsp;the management of this battle in his direct communication with the resistance#39;s field leaders…His Eminence the Secretary-Generalrsquo;s failure to appear in the media to address public opinion is part of his management of this battle, and it is also what confuses the enemy as well.rdquo;

Fadlallah emphasized that Hezbollah#39;s administration is based on wisdom, courage, boldness, expertise, and experience, which the enemy knows well, and perhaps today the leader of this resistance is one of the most prominent leaders at the level of our Arab and Islamic world who understands this enemy and understands how to manage the battle with itnbsp;and achieve victories. quot;Accordingly, when the time comes for His Eminence to appear, and if the management of the battle requires him to appear, everyone will find His Eminence appearing before public opinion,rdquo; the MP underscored.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.