Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Bad Bunny head to the VERY star-studded SNL after party after she supported him during his hosting debut

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted arriving at the Saturday Night Live afterparty at New York’s Le’Avenue following his hosting debut.

The model, 27, was ever the supportive girlfriend as she hit the show with her rapper beau, 29, before heading out for the night with guest star Lady Gaga.

Kendall looked super stylish in a beige suede bomber jacket, which she paired with a black top and pants, and a pair of cowboy boots.

She wore her black locks in a loose, straight style and added a glamorous palette of makeup to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was also spotted arriving in a chunky brown knit sweater with black jeans and platform loafers.

Arrival: Kendall Jenner (left) and Bad Bunny (right) were spotted arriving at the Saturday Night Live afterparty at Le’Avenue in New York following his hosting debut

Supportive: Kendall was by Bad Bunny’s side as she supported him during the hosting debut

Model behavior: The model, 27, was ever the supportive girlfriend as she joined her rapper beau, 29, on the show before partying late into the night alongside guest star Lady Gaga

Fashion: Kendall looked super stylish in a beige suede bomber jacket, which she paired with a black top and pants, as well as a pair of cowboy boots

He was adorned with a cap and sunglasses.

Also spotted leaving the bash was Lady Gaga, who looked typical in a black leather jacket with silver fringes and black sunglasses.

Mick Jagger, who was also present, wore a blue shirt and camel jacket, light green trousers and black trainers.

Bad Bunny – also known as Benito – made history as the first Latino to host the same episode and serve as the musical guest since 1976, when Desi Arnaz did the same.

During a promo video for the show earlier this week, Bad Bunny referenced Kendall and a viral video shared online earlier this year.

While out for a walk, the Kardashians star noticed a chipmunk, while her friend warned her to stay away from it because of ‘mosquitos’.

He stood next to SNL cast member Heidi Gardner and slapped one of the bugs out of her face, saying, “Be careful, Heidi! The mosquitoes!’

That evening, he was joined by Chilean and American actor Pedro Pascal for the opening monologue, as the star was also later seen arriving at the afterparty.

Details: He was adorned with a cap and sunglasses

Staying safe: The couple was flanked by security when they arrived

Guests: Also spotted leaving the bash was Lady Gaga, who looked typical in a black leather jacket with silver fringes and black sunglasses

During the scene, the Mandalorian star playfully acted as an interpreter for the singer.

Bad Bunny recently performed at the Grammys and sang in Spanish, the subtitles on CBS read “singing non-English” instead of translating the lyrics.

Bad Bunny referenced the gaffe in his monologue, saying, “People are wondering that I can’t host this show because English isn’t my native language.

‘I don’t know if they know, but I do what I want. I can host this show in English. I can order McDonald’s in English. I can have sex in English. But I prefer sex in Spanish because it’s just better.’

During the show, Rolling Stone star Mick Jagger made two surprise cameos, and in the first he crashed onto the set of a Spanish soap opera, playing the father of a character involved in a fight.

He reappeared later in the show during another skit as a feisty nun.

Chic: Lady Gaga wore her blonde locks in a neat bun and opted for gothic makeup

Rock’n’roll: Mick Jagger, who was also in attendance, rocked a blue shirt and camel jacket, with light green trousers and black trainers

Support: Mick completed his outfit with a baseball cap

Peace! He was joined by Chilean and American actor Pedro Pascal during the opening monologue, as the star was also later seen arriving at the afterparty