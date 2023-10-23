Red Cross, UNIFIL are working to rescue Syrians who were injured in an Israeli enemy’s targeting of their vehicle in Aitaroun

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy targeted a #39;Rapid#39; vehiclenbsp;on the outskirts of the southern town of Aitaroun, which was carrying Syrian laborersnbsp;who went to inspect the chicken farm where they work.

According to initial information, they were slightly injured and trapped by the bombing. The Lebanese Red Cross, in cooperation with UNIFIL, is working to rescue them.

The Israeli warplanes also carried out a raid east of the town of Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil district, moments ago.

=========R.Sh.