Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Red Cross, UNIFIL are working to rescue Syrians who were injured in an Israeli enemy’s targeting of their vehicle in Aitaroun

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy targeted a #39;Rapid#39; vehiclenbsp;on the outskirts of the southern town of Aitaroun, which was carrying Syrian laborersnbsp;who went to inspect the chicken farm where they work.

    According to initial information, they were slightly injured and trapped by the bombing. The Lebanese Red Cross, in cooperation with UNIFIL, is working to rescue them.

    The Israeli warplanes also carried out a raid east of the town of Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil district, moments ago.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Au Pair Charged Months After Man Is Fatally Shot And Woman Is Stabbed To Death At Virginia Home

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy