Israeli War Plane Attacks West Bank for First Time in Decades

Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty

Israel launched its first missile strike on the West Bank from a warplane in nearly two decades on Sunday as its planned ground offensive appeared ever more imminent.

The warhead struck a mosque at a refugee camp in Jenin that the Israeli Air Force said was sheltering members of Hamas, according to Haaretz. Those hit were a “ticking time bomb“ that “planned to commit a murderous attack in Israeli territory,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said. Israel had begun drone strikes in the West Bank in July after a similar lull in bombings.

The attack left two Palestinians dead, the Palestinian Health Ministry told Haaretz, while another three were killed by IDF strikes on Jenin, Nablus, and Tubas. 90 Palestinians have been killed since the Oct. 7. terrorist attack by Hamas killed hundreds in Israel.

Read more at The Daily Beast.