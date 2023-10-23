Donald Trump releases bizarre new ad showing Hillary Clinton trying to BRAINWASH voters into believing Biden is good president in dystopian 1984-esque scene

Ex-president lashes out at Clinton’s claims that his supporters need ‘formal deprogramming’

He suggests that it is the Democrats who are playing with people’s minds in their campaign ad entitled ‘Brainwashing’.

According to the latest opinion polls, Trump has a significant lead over Joe Biden

Donald Trump responded to Democrats’ suggestions that his supporters should be “formally deprogrammed” with a new campaign ad based on George Orwell’s 1984.

The new ad on his Truth Social platform shows the Republican frontrunner coming to the aid of American workers who have been reduced to mindless drones under Joe Biden’s tyranny.

Part of the clip shows voters being instructed to ignore a clip of 80-year-old Biden stumbling while climbing the steps of Air Force One, with the aging president being struck by numerous such incidents which have raised questions about his fitness for office.

It claims the real brainwashing was done by Democrats, led by Hillary Clinton’s claims that Biden has done a “great job.”

And it mocks Democrats’ attempts to downplay the president’s stumbles as the footage rolls and a man with a bullhorn tells the monochrome crowd, “This didn’t happen.”

The Republican frontrunner has praised polls that show him with a 10-point lead over the president and claims incomes have fallen for the third year in a row.

Hillary Clinton encourages American workers with Joe Biden’s performance in Donald Trump’s latest campaign ad

A supervisor with a megaphone tells workers not to believe their own eyes as he insists that Joe Biden’s repeated stumbles ‘didn’t happen’

But it stems from Clinton’s claim earlier this month in an interview with CNN that Trump’s supporters are a cult.

“Maybe there should be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” she told the station.

“And unfortunately, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, are taking their marching orders from Donald Trump, who no longer has any credibility whatsoever,” she added.

“He’s only doing it for himself.”

The new campaign ad portrays Clinton as the president’s chief executive, drumming her message into intimidated American workers from a large screen on the wall as they shuffle past in line below.

We see voters go through mind scanners as she repeats her infamous 2016 campaign speech, in which she described Trump’s supporters as a “basket full of deplorable people.”

The video’s dystopian workplace is littered with posters telling the grind that “Woke is no joke” and “Joe cares about you!!”

But the ad bursts into color as a woman carrying a Donald Trump poster runs to the front of the line and manages to show footage of the former president delivering his message as workers begin nodding in agreement.

The campaign ad emphasizes Clinton’s close bond with Biden and portrays her as the true brainwasher of the American public

“Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” Clinton told CNN

But the video ends with Trump coming to the aid of oppressed workers and insisting that he has your back.

“To the workers who are watching their take-home pay shrink and inflation destroy their families and their lives, to all of you, I stand with you,” he said.

The former president appears to have a growing lead over his successor in the latest polls at 46 percent to 41, according to an Oct. 18 HarrisX/Harris poll.

The same survey shows that Trump would receive 39 percent, Biden 33 and Robert Kennedy 19 percent if the former Democrat were to run as an independent candidate.

Trump maintains a 49 percent lead over Ron DeSantis, his closest challenger for the Republican nomination.