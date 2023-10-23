Terrifying moment gang of FIVE masked intruders storms Washington high school before attacking schoolchildren in corridors, leaving some too fearful to attend the next day

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the terrifying moment a gang of five masked intruders stormed into a high school in Washington state and attacked several students.

More than 500 children were absent from Auburn Riverside High School on Tuesday after Monday afternoon’s incident left the school community shaken.

The intruders entered through a side door and then ran through the hallways pushing and hitting students. Police said school administrators quickly intervened and chased the attackers — none of whom have been identified — off campus.

On Thursday, the school was flooded with false rumors of a shooting, causing further fear and prompting some parents to withdraw their children from classes.

“I thought it was bananas, I thought it was crazy, I thought, ‘How could this happen?’” said Jacqualine Boles, a parent of an Auburn Riverside High School student.

Two fights broke out at the school on Friday and now police are investigating whether the masked break-in was related to the fights. Four students involved in the first fight were removed from campus and a second fight broke out in the school parking lot later that day. A BB gun was seized from a person involved in the brawl

School staff run after the intruders as students try to avoid the chaos and some run towards them.

The school reported that one student was punched, while four others were pushed.

Boles’ son Freddie contacted his mother after the masked attackers stormed through the hallways.

“He ran into the hallway and saw everyone running, but he said one of his classmates got hit, one of his teammates got hit. It was quite disturbing,” Boles said Fox 13.

The district has reported that the masked intruders were in the school for less than 40 seconds.

After the incident, the high school was locked down for the rest of the day as all interior and exterior doors were locked and students remained in their classrooms.

Jacqualine Boles’ son, Freddie, contacted his mother on Monday after going into the hallway and seeing everyone running. He also informed his mother on Thursday about the rumored shooting at the school when Boles immediately came to pick up her son from school. She said the school told her the threat was not credible. Boles said: ‘we don’t know what is credible or not’

The school district told KMO that four students involved in the first fight had been removed from campus.

That same day, some of those students returned after school along with non-students, and the second fight broke out in the parking lot. A BB gun was seized from one of the suspects.

The school has since deployed more police officers on campus, especially at the homecoming football game on Friday.

Four resource officers attended the game, along with six school safety officers and administrators.

Anatoly Mospanko, the father of a sophomore at Auburn Riverside High School, said, “I think this is why there is no punishment.”

Auburn Riverside Superintendent Dr. Alan Spicciati, told KIRO-TV that the school plans to “take very serious action.”

Shortly after the terrifying incident occurred, an email from the high school principal was sent to parents.

“I wanted you to know our next steps for this week. Tomorrow and Wednesday we will have an increased police presence, more school supervision and a school resource officer on campus.

We are working closely with APD to identify the individuals who came onto campus today. Please note that the district also has an anonymous Safe Schools tip line where you can report any type of concern,” said Principal Janalyn McKeehan.

“We know these incidents are concerning and holding these individuals accountable and the safety of students and staff is our top priority,” McKeehan added.

After Boels picked up her son from school on Thursday following the shooting threat, she said: “They told me it wasn’t credible, but at this stage of our lives we don’t know what is credible or not.”

She felt the school principal was very direct about what happened and that the school district took the situation seriously.

‘I feel safe tonight. I feel safe tomorrow for the dance. I am fine. I’m really glad they didn’t sweep it under the rug,” Boles told Fox13.

The Auburn Police Department is actively investigating Monday’s incident and has promised to have an increased police presence on campus.

DailyMail.com has contacted police for more information about the situation but has not received a response.