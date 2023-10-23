Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Palestinian Prime Minister calls on international community to form a “united front” to stop Israel’s aggression against Gaza

    By

    Oct 22, 2023

    NNA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sundaynbsp;called on the international community to form a ldquo;united frontrdquo; in order to stop Israelrsquo;s aggression in the Gaza Strip.

    Shtayyeh added during a meeting with 25 ambassadors, representatives and consuls: ldquo;We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip to avoid further loss of life and property, and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe threatening our people in the Gaza Strip,rdquo; as reported by quot;Reutersquot; news agency.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

