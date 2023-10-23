Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Egyptian Army Spokesperson: Some border guards were injured by shrapnel from an Israeli tank

    By

    Oct 22, 2023

    NNA – Egyptian army spokesman said in a statement, ldquo;Some border observation personnel suffered minor injuries after one of the observation towers was accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank during clashes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.rdquo;

    He added: quot;The Israeli side expressed its regret over the unintentional incident immediately after it occurred, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated,quot; as reported by quot;Reutersquot; news agency.

