Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Education Minister renews closure decision of schools in southern border areas

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNAnbsp;-nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Education,nbsp;Abbas Al-Halabi, renewed the closure of public and private schools, institutes, and vocational schools located in the southern border areas on Monday, October 23, 2023.

    As for schools in areas adjacent to the southern border, the decision to open or close was left to the school administrations#39; discretion, while schools in other Lebanese regions are operating normally.

    Minister Halabi called on citizens to follow the ministryrsquo;s announcements day by day to remain updated on developments and preserve the academic year.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Au Pair Charged Months After Man Is Fatally Shot And Woman Is Stabbed To Death At Virginia Home

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy