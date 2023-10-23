Education Minister renews closure decision of schools in southern border areas

NNAnbsp;-nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Education,nbsp;Abbas Al-Halabi, renewed the closure of public and private schools, institutes, and vocational schools located in the southern border areas on Monday, October 23, 2023.

As for schools in areas adjacent to the southern border, the decision to open or close was left to the school administrations#39; discretion, while schools in other Lebanese regions are operating normally.

Minister Halabi called on citizens to follow the ministryrsquo;s announcements day by day to remain updated on developments and preserve the academic year.

