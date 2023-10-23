Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Enemy army bombs Egyptian site near Rafah, apologizes

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli occupation army acknowledged, in a statement, that ldquo;a tank had recently opened fire by mistake and hit an Egyptian position near the border in the Kerem Shalom area.rdquo;

    The statement added: quot;The incident is under investigation and its details are being examined. The IDF expresses its regret over the incident,quot; according to quot;Sky Newsquot;.

    Witnesses had previously said that an explosion occurred and they heard ambulance horns blaring near the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip this afternoon, shortly after a second aid convoy entered the crossing from the Egyptian side.

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Au Pair Charged Months After Man Is Fatally Shot And Woman Is Stabbed To Death At Virginia Home

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy