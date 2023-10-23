Enemy army bombs Egyptian site near Rafah, apologizes

NNA – The Israeli occupation army acknowledged, in a statement, that ldquo;a tank had recently opened fire by mistake and hit an Egyptian position near the border in the Kerem Shalom area.rdquo;

The statement added: quot;The incident is under investigation and its details are being examined. The IDF expresses its regret over the incident,quot; according to quot;Sky Newsquot;.

Witnesses had previously said that an explosion occurred and they heard ambulance horns blaring near the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip this afternoon, shortly after a second aid convoy entered the crossing from the Egyptian side.

