    Mitch McConnell Gets Testy in CBS Confrontation About Health Issues

    Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seemed to think the health of the 81-year-old minority leader of the U.S. Senate was not an issue worth discussing during a sit-down interview with CBS.

    Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan sat down with McConnell at the Capitol on Friday to discuss the myriad of issues before Congress, including funding for Israel and Ukraine and the House’s inability to elect a Speaker. She used the opportunity to raise McConnell’s repeated freeze-ups during press conferences over the summer, which prompted speculation over the octogenarian’s health.

    A Capitol doctor claimed McConnell showed no signs of a stroke, seizure, or Parkinson’s disease and attributed the moments to potential dehydration, though questions lingered over the repeated instances.

