Harry the petrolhead! Duke of Sussex goes behind-the-scenes at the US Grand Prix to meet the Mercedes team as Lewis Hamilton bids to stop Max Verstappen securing victory in the Circuit of The Americas

Prince Harry looked excited as he was spotted at a race track in Austin, Texas, ahead of the United States Grand Prix this afternoon. The Duke of Sussex, 39, wore a black polo shirt and sunglasses as he met the Mercedes team backstage. Spotted in the garage wearing his lanyard, the Prince, who previously revealed he raced Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert in karting, looked animated as he chatted to the team. Harry’s arrival at the circuit comes ahead of the Circuit of the Americas, where Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton will attempt to deny Max Verstappen’s victory. It comes after the Duke and Meghan Markle, 42, were spotted landing back in the US after a trip to Canouan Island in the Grenadines.

It was recently revealed that the Sussexes’ trip to Canouan was made on a private jet – just days after the couple spoke at a conference on the impact of climate change on mental health.

Harry and Meghan used a Dassault Falcon 7X jet to fly from New Jersey to Canouan after attending the summit in New York on Oct. 10, and again for the four-hour hop between the exclusive retreat and Atlanta, Georgia.

They attended the conference, organized by Project Healthy Minds, where Zak Williams, the son of comedian and actor Robin Williams, told attendees that climate change is having a negative impact on mental health, especially in young people.

The couple have been keen to highlight their green credentials in the past. When Harry was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey two years ago, he identified climate change and mental health as the two “urgent issues.”

But the couple is also no stranger to private jets. In 2019, Harry and Meghan came under scrutiny for taking four flights by private jet in just 11 days, including one to Sir Elton John’s home in Nice.

Private flights emit more fuel per passenger than their commercial counterparts.

The Sussexes’ private flights totaled more than 4,000 miles, burning 9.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

A source close to Harry said the Falcon 7X belonged to a friend who has a property on Canouan, the Mirror reported.

They added that the couple had used a commercial flight to reach the mental health summit in New York.

Harry has previously said he flies commercial flights “99% of my life”, while implying he sometimes uses private jets to “make sure my family is safe”.

