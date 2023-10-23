Bassil to start a consultative tour on Monday among political leaders under the headline, “Protecting Lebanon National Unity”

NNA – The Free Patriotic Movement#39;s media bureaunbsp;announced, in an issuednbsp;statement this evening, that in light of the dangers and challenges facing Lebanon, especially in wake of the Israeli aggression, the events in Gaza, and the outbreak of clashes on the southern border of Lebanon, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, decided to begin tomorrow, Monday, a consultative tour among the country#39;s political leaders dedicated to protecting Lebanon and national unity.

R.Sh.