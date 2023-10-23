Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bassil to start a consultative tour on Monday among political leaders under the headline, “Protecting Lebanon National Unity”

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Free Patriotic Movement#39;s media bureaunbsp;announced, in an issuednbsp;statement this evening, that in light of the dangers and challenges facing Lebanon, especially in wake of the Israeli aggression, the events in Gaza, and the outbreak of clashes on the southern border of Lebanon, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, decided to begin tomorrow, Monday, a consultative tour among the country#39;s political leaders dedicated to protecting Lebanon and national unity.

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Au Pair Charged Months After Man Is Fatally Shot And Woman Is Stabbed To Death At Virginia Home

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy