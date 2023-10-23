Wheelchair-bound woman and her able-bodied boyfriend open up about the BRUTAL criticism they receive over their relationship – as he hits back at critics who insist he’s ‘using’ her for money

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A disabled woman who has been in a wheelchair since she was 10 has revealed her family did not trust her boyfriend’s intentions when they started dating, adding that the troubled couple regularly receive hate from trolls online.

Maureen Kartika29, and her boyfriend, Rio, have been dating for 15 years and they have now opened up about how they made others believe their love was genuine.

The Indonesia-based couple also shared how they deal with negative comments that question why they are together and whether they really care about each other.

In a video on the Truly YouTube account, the lovebirds showed how Rio helps Maureen with everyday tasks and how the couple stays positive despite facing so much hate.

Maureen was born with a weak motor system and when she was just 10 years old, she was diagnosed with scoliosis.

She said: ‘I used to cry all the time. Like, “Why can’t I walk?” But now I think my body is beautiful!’

Maureen also has pneumonia, so she has to wear a tracheostomy tube to help her breathe.

Maureen and Rio first met in 2006 through an online gaming community. After they met, Maureen told Rio about her disability.

Rio said: ‘At first I was a bit shocked because I don’t know anyone with a disability.’

However, Rio is now more in love with Maureen than ever.

Rio helps carry Maureen out of bed and into her wheelchair, cooks and feeds her and makes her feel ‘beautiful’.

And while the couple is happy in the relationship now, Maureen’s family didn’t approve of Rio at first.

Maureen’s brother Eric said he initially didn’t “trust” or “believe” Rio’s intentions were good.

Eric told Truly, “Maureen is different from the others, so I’m a little overprotective of her.

‘At first I didn’t really trust or believe Rio. I mean (I thought that was possible) a different intention. Is he really in love with my sister?’

Eric also said he was concerned about the two meeting online because he wasn’t sure how Rio would take the news that Maureen was disabled.

‘In the beginning I had a lot of concerns and a lot of questions. I needed to know more about Rio’s intentions.

“Does he really care about you or are there other things he wants from you? Like you were both teenagers and I thought maybe it was just a little crush.

“But as time went by, I saw how he loves and cares for her.

“They have a good relationship,” he added.

The couple also spoke about the negative comments they receive from trolls online.

However, they soon proved the family wrong as Eric now trusts Rio

The lovebirds noted that they don’t mind the negative comments because they love each other

“There are a lot of stigmas about couples hooking up.” Maureen said.

She noted that people often think that the non-disabled person wants something or claim that the disabled person must be rich.

“One comment said that I had to ‘let him go’ because ‘he deserves better, deserves a girl who can help him, serve him and be his wife.’

Some of the responses they’ve received include: “This can’t be real.”

“You just know she has money,” and “What is he getting out of this arrangement.”

However, the lovebirds noted that they don’t take into account the negative comments because they love each other.

“A good couple is not impossible because when there is love, anything is possible,” Maureen said.

