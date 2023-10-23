MANHUNT: Authorities Are Searching For The Son Of The Nashville Police Chief, Suspected of Shooting 2 Suburban Police Officers

La Vergne, Tenn. – On Sunday, authorities in Tennessee launched a manhunt for the estranged son of Nashville’s police chief, who is the prime suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.

The incident unfolded in La Vergne, a city located approximately 20 miles southeast of Nashville. Police officers were conducting an investigation related to a stolen vehicle outside the store on a Saturday afternoon. During their encounter with the suspect, a struggle ensued, during which the suspect brandished a handgun and opened fire, striking the officers, per La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews.

John Drake Jr., 38

The alleged perpetrator has been identified as 38-year-old John C. Drake, Jr., who happens to be the son of Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

One of the wounded officers sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the groin and another to the right forearm, while the other officer was hit in the rear left shoulder. Both officers were promptly transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Subsequently, one of the officers was discharged from the hospital on Saturday night, while the other remained under observation, in stable condition, as reported by Anne Smith, a spokesperson for the city of La Vergne.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation utilized social media to announce that a statewide alert had been issued for John C. Drake, Jr. The suspect is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Smith additionally revealed that the search for Drake involved the cooperation of approximately a dozen law enforcement agencies.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake released this statement:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

