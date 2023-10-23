Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift’s new lover arrives at Arrowhead for Chiefs’ game against Chargers, with popstar set to follow after her private jet touched down in Kansas City

Kelce and the Chiefs are looking to make it six wins this afternoon

Travis Kelce was spotted arriving in Arrowhead this afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs prepared to take on the LA Chargers – with Taylor Swift set to follow.

Kelce and the Chiefs will look to record their sixth straight win of the season against the Chargers on Sunday as they continue the defense of their AFC West title.

The reigning Super Bowl champions have won five straight since their Week 1 mistake against the Detroit Lions, defeating the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

And ahead of their attempt to extend that winning run to six games, Kelce was spotted at Arrowhead on Sunday afternoon.

Swift, who has attended three of the last four Chiefs games during her budding new romance with the tight end, is also expected to attend after her private jet landed in Kansas City earlier today.

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Andy Reid (right) were also seen swinging toward the stadium

DailyMail.com has learned that the pop superstar’s plane left Burbank, California, early Sunday morning and flew directly to the Midwest, landing just after 12:30 a.m. EST — in time for her to run to Arrowhead before the game.

Taylor spent last weekend in New York with her new beau before heading to the West Coast and returning to Kansas City via Philadelphia.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether they would reconvene in Kansas City for Sunday’s game, and that now appears to be the case.

Taylor is currently enjoying some time off before embarking on the South American leg of her global Eras tour, with the pop sensation next on stage in Buenos Aires on November 4.

That coincides with Kelce’s bye week in the NFL, meaning he could soon return the favor and travel to see her in action, just like she did with him.

Taylor attended her first NFL game at Arrowhead on September 24, before heading to MetLife Stadium to watch Kelce’s game against the Jets a week later.

Afterwards, she opted not to go to Minnesota to watch him beat the Vikings, but was in Arrowhead again last Thursday for the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos.

Swift’s private jet landed in Kansas City three hours before the Chiefs faced the Chargers

At every game she has attended, Taylor has partied with Kelce’s friends and family in the VIP boxes before returning to Kelce’s house after the game.

Kelce was spotted heading to the Chiefs’ team hotel on Saturday night in photos exclusive to DailyMail.com ahead of their AFC West match against the Chargers.

The 34-year-old stopped at a gas station to fill up his Cadillac on the way to the team hotel.

He was spotted pumping gas into the SUV and looked comfortable in a white Kith & Nike for New York Knicks AOP hoodie, which features the sportswear giant’s iconic swooshes.