Mariah Carey, 54, flashes cleavage, midsection, and legs in sexy black-and-mesh gown at Nobu in LA

Mariah Carey looked sensational in a sexy LBD that showed off substantial cleavage, her stomach and one leg as she dined on expensive sushi at Nobu in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The New York-born R&B diva easily defied her 54 years in the black dress with spaghetti straps and silver mesh panels, which she accessorized with lots of diamond jewelry and black peep-toe platforms.

Mariah wore her signature blonde locks with highlights, straight and down, and her complexion was fully sculpted for her night out in Cali.

Earlier that same evening, Carey wore the same dress, with a much larger diamond necklace, to accept a trophy at the Grio Awards.

At the side of the five-time Grammy winner on Friday, her toyboy since 2016 – Bryan Tanaka – was missing with whom she was last photographed on May 8 in Las Vegas in a Instagram posted by her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

Mariah originally hired the 40-year-old backup dancer for her 40-date, $27.9 million-grossing Adventures of Mimi Tour way back in 2006.

Oddly enough, the coy couple hasn’t posted anything about each other since March celebrated their seventh anniversary of dating.

Last week, Carey teamed up with her 12-year-old fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon for a holiday campaign with The Children’s Place.

“(It was) a lot of fun!’” the It’s a Wrap singer exclaimed People.

‘We had a blast on set. They really are such soldiers. It is so rewarding to use my love for them in my work.”

Mariah added, “I’m just someone who absolutely loves the holidays. I mean, that’s obvious, but I really love the holidays, especially Christmas. My kids and I have a matching pajama set or two that we wear, and it’s just a cute and fun way to celebrate the holidays together.”

Carey welcomed ‘Dem Tweens’ during her six-year marriage to The Masked Singer producer-host and father-of-eleven Nick Cannon, which ended in 2016.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker will next use her five-octave soprano pipes on her 14-date Merry Christmas One and All Tour, which kicks off on November 15 at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA.

Mariah’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will be adapted into a miniseries by two-time Oscar nominee Lee Daniels, who previously directed her in his gritty dramas The Butler (2013) and Precious (2009).

