U.K.’s Missing Teenage Sisters Confirmed Killed by Hamas

Shalom Israel International Fellowship via Facebook

The family of British 16-year-old Noiya Sharabi confirmed to BBC that she was killed along with her 13-year-old sister, Yahel, and their mother, Lianne, in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The girls and their father, Eli, had been reported missing in the Oct. 7 attack, disappearing from Kibbutz Be’eri, an Israeli settlement in Southern Israel that was targeted in the blitz. The girls’ mother was killed in the attack, and Yahel’s death was confirmed last week. The girls’ father and other relatives remain missing.

Noiya and Yahel Sharabi’s mother, British-born Lianne Sharabi moved to Israel to volunteer at a kibbutz before deciding to relocate permanently. Her family visited her at least once a year. Lianne reportedly messaged family members on WhatsApp during the Hamas attacks saying that she could hear gunfire and shouting, saying “this is a whole other story” compared to the usual security alerts she received on the Gaza border.

