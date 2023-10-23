Taylor Swift: Travis Kelce’s girlfriend shares snap of herself at Chief star’s HOUSE as she enjoys lunch with NFL legend Bernie Kosar ahead of game

Swift flew in from California earlier today to check out Kelce’s latest game

The pop sensation posed next to Kosar after lunch at Kelce’s home

Taylor Swift gets ready for her latest outing to Arrowhead at Travis Kelce’s house on Sunday afternoon.

The pop sensation even enjoyed lunch with NFL legend Bernie Kosar, who was also at Kelce’s Missouri estate, ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers later in the evening.

Swift briefly posed next to Kosar just hours before the game, which will be her third appearance at Arrowhead to see new friend Kelce in action for Kansas City.

Kosar, best known for his eight-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, wrote on X along with the photo: “Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift13 before the KC game. Hard to see Deshaun hurt!!!’

Swift landed in Kansas City earlier today after taking her private jet from California to watch Kelce’s latest Chiefs game in Arrowhead.

Taylor Swift gets ready for her latest outing to Arrowhead at Travis Kelce’s house, where she enjoys lunch with NFL legend Bernie Kosar (pictured)

Swift posed for photos with Kosar on social media ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Charges on Sunday afternoon

The pop sensation headed to Kelce’s mansion in Kansas City after flying in from Burbank

Her private jet landed in Kansas City three hours before the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers

DailyMail.com has learned that the pop superstar’s plane left Burbank, California, early Sunday morning and flew directly to the Midwest, landing in Kansas City just after 12:30 a.m. EST, about four hours before the game started.

From there, she and her entourage ran through town to Kelce’s house, where she was led inside.

About 30 minutes later, a food delivery order from the nearby restaurant ‘First Watch’ was brought to the house as Kelce’s family and friends enjoyed lunch before heading to Arrowhead for the game.

DailyMail.com can reveal the order was for a turkey omelet, breakfast tacos and two kale and tonic drinks, which totaled $42.

Kelce is a regular at the restaurant — though he never uses his own name — and Sunday’s order came with a very generous $32 tip.

Speculation had arisen as to whether Swift would return to Kansas City for Sunday’s game, given her is currently enjoying some time off before the South American leg of her global Eras tour.

She will be back on stage in Buenos Aires on November 4 coincides with Kelce’s bye week in the NFL, meaning he could soon return the favor and travel to see her in action.

While his new love enjoyed lunch with his family and friends, Kelce was seen arriving in Arrowhead earlier in the afternoon.

Taylor now appears ready to make her third visit to Arrowhead to watch Kelce play this afternoon

While Swift enjoyed lunch at his home, Kelce was seen arriving in Arrowhead before the game

The Chiefs will look to record their sixth straight win of the season against the Chargers on Sunday as they continue to defend their AFC West title.

The reigning Super Bowl champions have won five straight since their Week 1 mistake against the Detroit Lions, defeating the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Swift attended her first NFL game at Arrowhead on September 24, before heading to MetLife Stadium to watch Kelce’s game against the Jets a week later.

She then opted not to go to Minnesota to watch him beat the Vikings, but was in Arrowhead again last Thursday for the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos.